Frank Mba, Seven DIGs Retire From Nigeria Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Frank Mba, a deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), and seven other DIGs have retired from the Nigeria Police Force following changes to the force’s leadership structure.

The development comes after the appointment of Tunji Disu as the new inspector-general of police by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of Nigeria. Disu replaced Kayode Egbetokun as the country’s police chief.

Before his appointment, Disu served as an assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), a rank below that of a DIG.

In a statement released on Friday, the Police Service Commission (PSC) said seven AIGs have been promoted to the rank of DIG after completing oral interviews and written examinations.

The newly promoted DIGs are Zachariah Fera Achinyan, Zango Ibrahim Baba, Isyaku Mohammed, Margaret Agebe Ochalla, Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, and Umar Shehu Nadada.

PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani said Fayoade Adegoke, who was promoted to DIG in February 2026, will now join the police force management team.

Mba joined the police in May 1992 as a cadet inspector and held several important positions during his career.

He is from Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and was the best graduating cadet inspector in academics at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano.

In June 2023, the PSC approved his appointment as a DIG to replace the retired John Amadi as the most senior police officer from the south-east in the police management team.

Mba previously served as commissioner of police in Ogun State and also headed the Border Patrol Force at the police headquarters.

He also served as area commander in Ajah and Festac in Lagos and was a two-term force public relations officer.

Mba studied law at the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

He later obtained a master’s degree in law with distinction from the University of Dundee in the United Kingdom.