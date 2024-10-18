Fraud Allegation: CLO Denies Petition Asking Governor Mbah To Dethrone Enugu Monarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Civil Liberty Organisation CLO, Enugu state branch has distanced itself from a petition addressed to Governor Peter Mbah, of the state, asking him to dethrone the traditional ruler of Agunese community in Awgu Council area of the state, His Royal Highness Igwe Cyprian Maduabuchi Nevobasi, saying the Author of the document is unknown to the organization.

According to the organization, its attention was drawn to a publication entitled: “ALLEGED EMBEZZLEMENT: CLO ASKS GOV. MBAH TO DETHRONE ENUGU MONARCH, IGWE NEVOBASI” recently published in The Nations Newspaper of October 10 2024″

It noted that the said petition which was also published in an online blog was signed and issued on Wednesday, by one Comrade Kindness Jonah who purportedly signed the document on behalf of the Enugu chapter of the organization, insisting that the author is unknown to the group, and that the document quoted in the publications did “not originate from the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) whether at the State Branch, South East Zone or the National Body level.

A statement signed by the Enugu state branch Chairman of CLO, Comrade Zulu Ofoelue, disowning the petition, added that “the matter entitled as above, has never been brought to the CLO for investigation, arbitration or mediation at any level of its operation.

The statement made available to newsmen Wednesday night added that ‘The CLO is a credible human right and civil society organisation with many years of operational experiences, and will never release any statement on a matter of human or civil rights without thorough investigation using the principles of justice, rule of law and fair hearing.

“The said Comrade Kindness Jonah is not an official of the CLO at any level of its operation and does not have the authorisation of the CLO to investigate matters brought to her or endorse any kind of correspondence, letters, press statements, petitions or any kind of document on her behalf.

“The CLO totally disowns the said petition and the petitioner, and frowns at the illegitimate use of its name in unfounded transactions, calling on appropriate authorities to call the person involved to order and ensure that such embarrassment are averted henceforth.”

Comrade Ofoelue added “that in as much as the allegations contained in the petition quoted portends grievous human rights violations, the CLO will engage in proper and thorough investigations and come up with a suitable position in due course.”