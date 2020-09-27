W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

French Open: Halep Eases Into Second Round

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, Sports Sunday, September 27th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Top seed and former champion Simona Halep swept into the French Open second round on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Spanish world number 70 Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Second-ranked Halep, who won the 2018 title, trailed 4-2 under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier but claimed the final 10 games to progress in 82 minutes.

The Romanian will meet compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu or Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann for a place in the third round.
AFP

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=56252

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us