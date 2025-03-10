Fubara Invites Amaewhule, Others For Meeting Over Supreme Court Judgement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has invited the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and other lawmakers for a meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Governor’s Office in the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The letter was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

“I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5th March 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgement, and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues – the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting,” the letter partly read.

According to the SSG, the planned meeting between the governor and the lawmakers would centre on the provision of a befitting place for assembly sittings, and payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members.

Others include the presentation of the budget and sundry matters as well as other matters aimed at charting a new way forward for the oil-rich state.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt Hon Speaker, and all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor as follows:

“Monday, March 10, 2025. Time: 10 am, Venue: Office of the Governor, Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Many thanks, Sir as we look forward to your kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

Earlier, the Rivers State House of Assembly had given an ultimatum to the governor to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers. The 48-hour deadline ended on Friday, days after the Supreme Court recognized Amaewhule and other lawmakers as genuine members of the Rivers Assembly.

That decision was the culmination of a months-long debate over the status of the lawmakers who are loyal to a former governor of the state Nyesom Wike. But the apex court ruled that Amaewhule and co are members of the Assembly.

Fubara had late last year presented the 2025 budget to four lawmakers led by Victor Oko-Jumbo and signed it into law earlier in the year.

However, the court faulted Fubara for not recognising Amaewhule and the group of lawmakers he led, adding a new spin to the unending political impasse in the oil-rich state.