FULL FIXTURES: Man Utd To Face Arsenal In 2025/2026 Premier League Opener

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15 while Arsenal head to Manchester United in a blockbuster clash on the opening weekend.

Arne Slot’s champions have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025/26 campaign, bidding for a record 21st English top-flight crown.

Following the Bournemouth game Liverpool have tricky fixtures at Newcastle and at home to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, runners-up for the past three seasons.

Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham boss will come on August 16 at home against newly promoted Burnley, while Sunderland make their return to the Premier League against West Ham.

The third newcomers, Leeds, play Everton on Monday, August 18.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who ended last season empty-handed, will be desperate to get off to a winning start against Wolves at Molineux.

Everton fans will have to wait until the second round of fixtures for their first league game at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, when they will face Brighton.

Liverpool dominated the Premier League last season, romping to a record-equalling 20th title with four games to spare in Slot’s first season in charge.

They have already strengthened their squad.

Liverpool have agreed a club-record deal, reportedly worth up to £116 million ($156 million) to sign Florian Wirtz along with his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

A deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is understood to be well-advanced.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, who will be desperate to hit the ground running after a terrible season, have been handed a tough test with a home game against Arsenal on August 17.

United finished 15th in the league, their lowest position since they were relegated in the 1973/74 season, and lost in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Amorim has started a squad rebuild, bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

The season consists of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds. It concludes on May 24 with matches including Manchester City against Aston Villa.

The Premier League said the start date “allows for the maximum player rest time available –- 83 clear days –- from the end of the 2024/25 season”.

The World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States begins on June 11, 2026.

Matchweek 1

Friday 15 August

20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

Saturday 16 August

12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United (TNT Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Sunderland v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 August

14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Monday 18 August

20:00 Leeds United v Everton (Sky Sports)

MW2 Saturday 23 August

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Sunderland

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham United v Chelsea

MW3 Saturday 30 August

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Fulham

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sunderland v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

MW4 Saturday 13 September

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Leeds United

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

MW5 Saturday 20 September

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Sunderland v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

MW6 Saturday 27 September

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

MW7 Saturday 4 October

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

MW8 Saturday 18 October

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

MW9 Saturday 25 October

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sunderland

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v West Ham United

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

MW10 Saturday 1 November

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sunderland v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

MW11 Saturday 8 November

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton v Fulham

Manchester City v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Burnley

MW12 Saturday 22 November

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v Sunderland

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

MW13 Saturday 29 November

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

West Ham United v Liverpool

MW14 Wednesday 3 December

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland

20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

MW15 Saturday 6 December

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

MW16 Saturday 13 December

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Leeds United

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Aston Villa

MW17 Saturday 20 December

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

MW18 Saturday 27 December

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Sunderland v Leeds United

West Ham United v Fulham

MW19 Tuesday 30 December

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Sunderland v Manchester City

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Sunderland

Burnley v Manchester United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Chelsea

20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Leeds United

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

MW22 Saturday 17 January

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Brentford

Leeds United v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

MW23 Saturday 24 January

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Leeds United

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Sunderland

MW24 Saturday 31 January

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leeds United v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth

MW25 Saturday 7 February

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Ham United

Fulham v Everton

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

MW26 Wednesday 11 February

20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Leeds United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Manchester United

MW27 Saturday 21 February

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Sunderland v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

MW28 Saturday 28 February

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Brentford

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

MW29 Wednesday 4 March

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

20:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v West Ham United

Leeds United v Sunderland

20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

MW30 Saturday 14 March

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United v Manchester City

MW31 Saturday 21 March

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Brentford

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

MW32 Saturday 11 April

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Everton

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester United v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

MW33 Saturday 18 April

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Brentford v Fulham

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

MW34 Saturday 25 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Burnley v Manchester City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Brentford

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

MW35 Saturday 2 May

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v West Ham United

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Manchester City

Leeds United v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland

MW36 Saturday 9 May

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Arsenal

MW37 Sunday 17 May

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Sunderland

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

MW38 Sunday 24 May

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Ham United v Leeds United