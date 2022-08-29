Naira Constant, Exchanges At N430.33 To Dollar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira remained constant on Monday exchanging at N430.33 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

It remained unchanged from its value on Friday.

The open indicative rate closed at N429.07 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N432 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N430.33.

The Naira sold for as low as N417 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 54.13 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.

NAN