W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Funke Akindele’s Mother Is Dead

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment News, Latest News Tuesday, February 7th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The mother of Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, is dead.

Her death was announced in a statement on Tuesday by Funke’s sister, Olubunmi Akindele.



The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty, that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023. May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=85142

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us