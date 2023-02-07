Funke Akindele’s Mother Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The mother of Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, is dead.

Her death was announced in a statement on Tuesday by Funke’s sister, Olubunmi Akindele.

The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty, that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023. May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”