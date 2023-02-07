Funke Akindele’s Mother Is Dead

Funke Akindele’s Mother Is DeadEntertainment, Entertainment News, Latest News Tuesday, February 7th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The mother of Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, is dead.
Her death was announced in a statement on Tuesday by Funke’s sister, Olubunmi Akindele.
The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty, that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023. May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”
