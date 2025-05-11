Ganduje: There Is Nothing Wrong With A One-Party State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that there is nothing bad about having a one-party system in Nigeria.

Ganduje made this revelation on Friday after he led a delegation of three senators from Kebbi state to meet with President Bola Tinubu.

The three senators are Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi and Garba Maidoki who were originally from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but have declared their intention to join the APC.

Reacting to the question that the defection of opposition politicians to the ruling APC would not turn Nigeria into a one-party state, Ganduje stated that China as an example of a working one-party state.

“We came here so that Mr President can bless this resolution, and Mr President has graciously blessed this resolution. On Tuesday, I urge you to go and see what will happen in the chambers,” he said.

“If a one-party state is a wish and blessing to Nigeria… a one-party state is not by force.

“One party’s state is by negotiation, and it is by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party.

“If they decide to come to our party willingly, I think there is nothing wrong with that.

“You know they say too many cooks spoil the soup — too many political parties spoil governance.

“China is one of the strongest countries in the world, and it’s a one-party system. We are not saying we are working for a one-party system, but if that is the wish of Nigerians, we cannot quarrel with that.”