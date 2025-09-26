Rasheed Ladoja Crowned As 44th Olubadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Oyo State governor, Rasheed Ladoja, on Friday, September 26, in Ibadan, was crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, and he made history by becoming the first civilian governor of the state to emerge as Olubadan.

The grand occasion, which was held at Mapo Hall, saw a large crowd of traditional leaders, government officials, politicians, and cultural figures from across Nigeria.

Prior to now, Ladoja had completed the necessary traditional rites and prayers. One of the key steps was carried out by Chief Waheed Popoola, the Afobaje of Ibadanland, who put Akoko leaves on his head at Oja’ba. The act attracted cheers from locals who were happy with the emergence of the new monarch.

Governor Seyi Makinde was present at the ceremony as he handed Oba Ladoja the staff and instruments of office.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, was also present. The monarch came alongside a strong delegation and was received by state officials and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs before he went to Mapo Hall.

Ladoja emerged as the Olubadan after the death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan, who died on July 7, 2025. Many residents and guests were happy with the emergence of the new monarch, and they described the coronation as the beginning of a new chapter for Ibadanland.