Genocide: ‘No End In Sight, Says Rights Group, Intersociety

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — A Human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has raised the alarm of what it described as a sharp escalation in targeted violence against Christian communities across Nigeria, with 113 killed and 135 abducted between October 28 and November 17, 2025.

“The attacks were carried out predominantly by Jihadist Fulani Militants, who accounted for 106 of the killings, while Boko Haram was responsible for four.

It said “The figures reveal an average of five Christians killed and seven abducted every day during the three-week period.

According to the group, “The killings occurred across Taraba (34 deaths), Benue (23), Plateau (22), Kaduna (17), Borno (4), Kwara (3) and Edo (1). Intersociety also identifies 10 additional likely deaths, representing unreported victims believed to have been executed while in jihadist captivity.

“Abductions were widespread, with 61 recorded in Kaduna, 30 in Taraba, 12 in Kogi/Kwara, 10 in Kebbi, and six each in Plateau and Benue, alongside ten unreported cases.

“Among those abducted were 25 senior secondary school students taken from a Christian-majority community in Kebbi State. At least ten of the abducted girls are believed to be Christians.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its founder, a Criminologist and researcher, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and other top staff of the organization which includes, Obianuju Joy Igboeli, a human Rights Lawyer/Head, department of Civil Liberties and Rule of Law.

Others signatories are, Ogochukwu Barrister Obi, Deputy head, department of International Justice and human Rights and Comrade Samuel Kamanyaoku, head, field Data Collection and Documentation Department.

The statement was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

“Christian clerics and places of worship were also heavily targeted. Four clergymen were killed—in Kaduna, Benue, Edo, and Kwara—while seven others were abducted, including four pastors in Kaduna, two in Kogi and one in Kwara. During the same period, six churches were attacked and sacked in Benue, Borno, Kaduna, and Taraba.

It therefore warned that Nigeria has become a major hub for at least 24 Islamist terrorist groups now operating within the country.

“These groups include the Sahel-based JNIM, which recently announced the establishment of a brigade inside Nigeria, and Fulani-linked networks such as WULOWULO, the Lakaruwa group, and the Bororo faction.

It noted that “these actors share a long-term objective of erasing Christian identity, culture, and heritage in Nigeria over the next 50 years if decisive action is not taken.

“The report strongly criticizes the Nigerian Government for failing to confront the threat. Intersociety notes the continued refusal to overhaul the defense, interior, and intelligence establishments and adds that security forces often arrive only after attacks to retrieve bodies.

” In many cases, troops reportedly arrest community members under allegations of reprisals while failing to pursue the perpetrators. Allegations of security forces complicity continue to rise across multiple states.

“The organization also condemns the government’s alleged spending of large sums—reportedly borrowed public funds—on international public relations campaigns aimed at denying or downplaying the crisis.

” Intersociety maintains that these resources could have rehabilitated over one million displaced Christians and moderate Muslims, rebuilt homes and churches, restored schools and hospitals, and provided critical trauma care.

“The severity of the crisis is further illustrated by the situation in Taraba State, where a November 2025 Truth-Nigeria report found that 335 Catholic churches under the Wukari Diocese have been destroyed between 2015 and 2025. More than 300,000 Christians have been displaced, and 201 or no fewer than 400 Christian villages completely sacked—an ongoing situation described by church leaders as a hidden genocide.

It revealed that “the pattern of killings, abductions, destruction of worship centers, and mass displacement shows no sign of abating.

“With jihadist networks expanding and government response faltering, the organization warns that Christian communities across Nigeria face an existential crisis with grave implications for the nation’s stability and human rights landscape.