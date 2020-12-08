Ghana Election: 2 Officers Nabbed For Tampering With Ballot Papers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two officers of the electoral commission of Ghana have been nabbed for allegedly tampering with ballot papers during the country’s presidential election.

African Examiner reports that it is a tight race between incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo and former president, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). 12 total candidates are particpating in the presdentail election.

The electoral commission disclosed that 17,027,655 voters are registered to participate in the election.

The commission in a statement released on Monday stated that the officers – identified as Mary Adatsi and Ahmed Shafawu are currently in police custody.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that the two officers who tampered with the Presidential ballot papers in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central have been arrested and are currently in Police custody,” the statement reads.

“The officers are Mary Adatsi, DAJHS, Twimine B110104A, Awutu Senya West, and Ahmed Shafawu, Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill Polling Station, Bawku Central.

“In the case of Bawku Central, only one of such ballots was used. However, in the case of Awutu Senya West, none of the ballots were used.

“The Commission assures the general public that the officers will be prosecuted and dealt with by law.”





