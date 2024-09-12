Ghana May Play AFCON Qualifiers In Nigeria As CAF Rejects Home Stadium

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are speculations that the Black Stars of Ghana are likely to play their remaining 2025 Africa Cup of Nations home qualifiers in Nigeria.

This development is coming after the Confederation of African Football, CAF, rejected the home venue of the Black Stars which is the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

According to reports, the inspection team of CAF had stated that the stadium is not good for competitive matches because of the structural issues, poor drainage, uneven playing surfaces, and uneven grass cover.

Also, other Ghanaian venues like the Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadiums do not meet CAF’s standards; the West African country does not have any approved stadium for their forthcoming qualifiers.

CAF has tasked Ghana to secure an alternative venue for the important Matchday 3 and 4 ties in October outside the country and this has made the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, to be the most likely option because of its proximity.

The stadium with a capacity of 30,000, presently serves as the home ground for Super Eagles.

Also, other stadiums that are been considered include Côte d’Ivoire’s Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny and Stade de la Paix, Cameroon’s Japoma Stadium in Douala, and the Berkane Municipal Stadium in Morocco.

The Ghana Football Association will make known its final decision in the next coming days.