New Alaafin ‘ll Emerge Soon, Says Oyo Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oyo State Government has assured the people of Oyo Town that new Alaafin of Oyo would emerge soon, urging them to be patient.

Gov. Seyi Makinde gave the assurance at the eighth day fidau/interdenominational prayer held in honour of the late Oba Adeyemi at the palace arcade in Oyo.

African Examiner recalls that the late Oba Adeyemi died on April 22, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

Makinde, represented by Chief Bayo Lawal, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, said he was aware that people were anxious to have new king.

“People are eager to see the next king, but we have to follow due process.

“We promise not to compromise and another Alaafin will come in due time,” the governor said.