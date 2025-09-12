Ghana Receive Nigerians, Other West Africans Deported From USA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President John Mahama of Ghana has stated that Ghana has started receiving West African nationals, including Nigerians who were deported from the United States.

According to the BBC, Mahama, who announced the decision on Wednesday, stated that it followed a bilateral agreement with Washington and was guided by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on free movement.

According to the president, a first batch of 14 deportees, which consists of Nigerians, a Gambian, and other West Africans, had already arrived in Accra.

He disclosed that Ghana facilitated the return of the Nigerians to Nigeria by bus, while the Gambian was still being assisted to travel back.

“We were approached by the US to accept third-party nationals who were being removed from the US,” Mahama said.

“And we agreed with them that West African nationals were acceptable. All our fellow West African nationals don’t need visas to come to our country.”

Mahama had stated that Ghana-US relations have been strained by tariffs on Ghanaian exports and visa restrictions on its nationals however, he described the partnership as “still positive” irrespective of recent tensions.

This development is coming amid Washington’s intensified deportation campaign under President Donald Trump. The US has deported seven migrants to Rwanda, five to Eswatini, and eight to South Sudan in recent months.