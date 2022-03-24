Give Us A Second Chance, PDP Begs Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has lamented over the rising cost of living and general economic difficulties in the country.

The party tasked Nigerians to give the party another chance, by assisting PDP to return to power and make things right.

The governors met on Wednesday at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the governors stated that PDP is prepared to take power from the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The meeting, which was attended by 13 governors, acknowledged that Nigerians were facing economic challenges in different facets of life.

It also promised that PDP would provide quality leadership and tackle the challenges if voted into power.

The governors described the astronomical rise in the prices of diesel, premium motor spirit (petrol), and kerosene as a disturbing national issue and it also lamented the hike in the price of Aviation fuel to N700 per liter which has led to a sharp rise in flight tickets.

The governors also said that it was unfortunate that the National Grid had collapsed 136 times in seven years and the erratic power supply in the country.

The communiqué also kicked against the prices of basic foodstuffs which has gone beyond the reach of the ordinary Nigerians.

“Staple foods, such as rice, beans, cassava flakes are now slipping out of the hands of average Nigerians,” it added.

It commented on the country’s unemployment rate which has remained one of the highest in the world at over 33 percent saying that the poverty rate currently stands at 42.8 percent.

It also kicked against the decline in food production in the country, saying: “The major threat to the agricultural sector and food security in Nigeria is insecurity.

“In the Northeast, it is estimated that about 70,000 hectares of arable farmlands have been abandoned in the affected states and local government areas.

“The trend is the same all over the country and this further contributes to food insecurity.

The communiqué enjoined the Federal Government to “cooperate with states to bring security down to the grassroots”.

The meeting was attended by Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) – Chairman, Ikpeazu (Abia) – Vice Chairman, Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Others were Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).