Gombe PDP Crisis: Director of Youth Mobilization Defects To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hours before its guber campaign flag-off, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state has lost one of its strong members and Director of Youth Mobilization for the party’s guber campaign council, Hon. Adamu Wantos to the ruling APC.

He announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party on a political program on a local radio station, Vision FM Gombe.

According to a source in the PDP, Wantos had participated in a meeting held on Friday evening preparatory to the Saturday’s flag off before announcing his defection hours later.

More to come…