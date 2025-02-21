Goodluck Jonathan, Diri Hail Late Edwin Clark

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has eulogised the late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, described his legacy as irreplaceable.

Jonathan stated this on Wednesday evening during a condolence visit to the Clark family which was led by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri.

The African Examiner writes that Clark passed away at the age of 97.

Speaking of his admiration for Clark’s courage and influence, Jonathan said: “A friend from Benue State called me and asked me to take over the leadership role Clark held, but I told him clearly that the shoes he wore are too big for my feet to fit into. He had the courage, boldness, and could confront anybody even though he was from a minority group.”

Jonathan also acknowledged that Clark was a national treasure beyond the Ijaw community.

“He was not just a leader for the Ijaw nationality; he was a leader for Nigeria. When he was a federal commissioner, I was in primary school. He spoke to presidents, he challenged them, he came out with fire and brimstone to challenge injustice,” he added.

Also speaking, Governor Diri lamented the gap left by the death of the elder statesman, saying: “For us from his own ethnic nationality, the Ijaw ethnic nationality, there are shoes that will be difficult for anybody to fill. His last book was brutally frank—a man who tells you black is black and white is white.”