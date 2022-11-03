Gov Diri Speaks On Cost Of Flood Incident In Bayelsa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has opened up concerning the recent flood, which destroyed properties in the state saying that the natural disaster has cost the state government about N2 billion so far.

Governor Diri, made this revelation on Thursday morning when he appeared on the Arise TV morning show programme.

He said: “What we have spent so far, I have not asked for the books. It would be between the neighbourhood of N1.5 to N2bn or thereabouts. When I ask for the books, then I will get the total expenditure; because beyond the food and relief items, as I have pointed out, the medicals and pharmaceuticals are differently also attended to and our movement again to these communities and what we also give to them.”

According to him, since the beginning of the flood, he had not left Bayelsa and he has established a flood management committee.

He added: “So by the time we all put together, we will make it public how much the state government has expended so far in this natural calamity that has happened to my state.

“For those who have so far come to give us succour by way of pledge, contributions and donations, the few I can remember now are: The Governor of Akwa Ibom State was here and gave us a cheque of N100m; the former vice president and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was here, and he gave us cash of N50m; then the presidential candidate of the Labour party, LP, Peter Obi was here, and he gave the IDP camp in Yenagoa, to be precise, N2m for their feeding and also promised to contribute to the state government in taking care of them.

“Then I also remember that the Governor of Lagos State wrote officially to me and also promised to donate N50m.

“Godbless Azibapu of Azikel group of companies, who is a son of the soil, also visited us and promised to give food item donations worth a sum of N350m.

Please, I would like to emphasize that, it was a pledge of a donation worth N350m and the moment those donations come in, we will make it public.

“I think so far these are the donations we have so far received.”