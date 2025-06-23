Gov Mbah Pardons 11 Inmates In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has granted pardon to 11 inmates in Enugu aimed at decongesting correctional facilities in the state.

Mr Uche Anichukwu, the Senior Special Assistant to Mbah on External Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Anichukwu said that the gesture was a step towards giving the beneficiaries another opportunity to live a better life as members of the society.

He said the beneficiaries of the clemency were conveyed to the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kingsley Udeh, by the Chief of Staff to Mbah, Mr Victor Udeh.

According to Anichukwu, the beneficiaries are Ugochukwu Oma, Onah Nnamdi, Chiadikobi Onu, Emmanuel Sambo, Emeka Nyia, and Ngene Oluebube.

Others are Francis Chinecherem, Eze Chigozie, Anthony Tombari, Francis Chibuzor, and Uzoma Nnaoche.

He explained that the governor’s decision was in exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy powers under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Anichukwu said: “It was also in consultation with the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“The decision was in concordance with reports of proven reform in character, ability to reintegrate with the society having possessed or learnt some productive skills.

“It followed the recommendations by the Correctional Services and the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“The Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy draws membership from the Nigerian Correctional Service, Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), among other reputable justice sector institutions.” (NAN)