Obasa Claims Meranda Agreed To Resign As Lagos Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mudashiru Obasa has claimed that Mojisola Meranda agreed to resign as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly during a peace meeting.

Meranda replaced Obasa as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in January.

While the former had rejected his removal, he said during a peace meeting by leaders in Lagos State, Meranda agreed to step down as the speaker.

“There was a meeting that took place in Marina where we had in attendance all the party leaders and all the members [of Lagos Assembly] and openly Meranda herself made a statement that she has stepped down and she has resigned,” Obasa said

He was responding to the withdrawal of Meranda’s security aides by police authorities in Lagos. Obasa said since she had agreed to resign, it was right for her security details to be withdrawn.

“So, when you resign from an office, you know, the paraphernalia of office will be taken away now,” Obasa, who represents Agege 1 Constituency said.