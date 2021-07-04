Governor Matawalle Betrayed Us By Defecting To APC, Says PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that the defection of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress as an unpardonable act of betrayal.

The party disclosed this on Saturday in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement partly reads, “Governor Matawalle must, however, note that joining such individuals, who have brought so much anguish and pain to his people, is an unpardonable act of betrayal which will continue to act as an albatross particularly against the backdrop of his own vows.”

The statement disclosed that the APC used security threats as bait to lure the governor into its party.

“It is indeed atrocious and most unpardonable that the APC is using the blood of innocent and helpless Nigerians for its political gains as well as to create a gory merchandise for its leaders and cronies,” the statement disclosed.

The party also alleged that the Governor “did not defect to the APC because the party has any democratic credential as erroneously claimed by the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but only surrendered to intimidation and cowardly joined those behind the killings and acts of violence in Nigeria”.























