Banks To Open Weekends As CBN Confirms Evacuation Of Banknotes To DMBs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its effort to ease the pains of Nigerians concerning the present cash crunch, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has confirmed the evacuation of banknotes from its vaults to commercial banks in different parts of the country.

Also, the CBN directed all commercial banks to open for operation on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, disclosed this in Abuja, on Friday, adding that a substantial amount of money, in various denominations, had been received by the commercial banks for circulation to their respective customers.

AbdulMumin stated that the CBN had directed all banks to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and also conduct physical operations in the banking halls through the weekends.

“Branches of commercial banks will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to attend to customers’ cash needs,” he noted, adding that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, would personally lead teams to check the level of compliance by the banks in various parts of the country.

He tasked Nigerians to be patient as the present situation would ease soon with the injection of more banknotes into circulation.