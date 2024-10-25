Governor Mbah Approves 80,000 As Minimum Wage In Enugu

(AFICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Ndubusi Mbah has approved the sum of 80,000 naira as the minimum wage for Enugu workers, effective from October 2024.

He disclosed this at the government house Thursday, while receiving the report of the committee set up to look into the minimum wage issue in the state.

He said: “Today, I’m happy to announce a new minimum wage for workers in Enugu state, reflecting our fidelity to their welfare in regard to which we’ve been resolutely committed.

“We’ve approved the sum of 80,000 naira to take immediate effect as the new minimum wage in Enugu State.”

According to him, “the move hinged on his administration’s belief that the labour is a creator of wealth and if well taken care of, will grow more wealth for the state.