Governor Otti Sacks Abia SSG, Names Replacement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abia state Governor, Alex Otti has sacked the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Professor Kenneth Kalu.

He has been directed by the governor to proceed on leave of absence, just as Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, has been appointed as the Acting SSG.

This Chief press Secretary, CPS to the governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Meribole, who currently serves as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects, will assume the role of Acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG) with effect from January 1, 2026.

To ensure a seamless transition, the handover process will commence on Monday, December 15, 2025.

According to the statement, during this transition period, Kalu will work closely with Meribole to ensure the continuity of government operations and the smooth execution of the administration’s policies and programs.

Emmanuel Meribole, a medical practitioner, is a seasoned multi talented professional who retired as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“His contributions as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects have helped in driving key developmental initiatives across the State.”

Otti expressed appreciation to Professor Kalu for his outstanding service and dedication to the people of the state.