DSS Sues Pat Utomi Over Alleged Shadow Government Plan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) has sued Professor Pat Utomi over his alleged plan to establish what he calls “a shadow government” in the country.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the DSS prayed the court to declare the move an attack on the constitution.

Professor Utomi, the 2007 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is sued as the sole defendant.

In the suit filed on May 13 by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Akinlolu Kehinde, the Security Agency contended that the move by Utomi was intended to create chaos and destabilise the country.

The DSS argued that not only was the planned shadow government an aberration, it constituted a grave attack on the constitution and a threat to the democratically elected government that is currently in place.

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge for hearing.