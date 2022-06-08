Gridlock Resumes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavy traffic has resumed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Wednesday morning.

The traffic which is heavier than Tuesday’s, records a standstill on the Ibadan enroute Lagos way.

Particularly, while Power down to Mowe-Ibafo route was free, the two lanes (Lagos to Ibadan and vice versa) of the expressway were on standstill around

Berger to Power, as many commuters were stuck.

African Examiner reports that the traffic was as a result of the road repair at the Otedola area of the highway.