Atiku Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has slammed the federal government for the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing his detention as a “stain on our belief in the rule of law” and also an abuse of power.

The African Examiner writes that Kanu has been detention since his re-arrest in June 2021.

Atiku, in a statement, frowned at the defiance of court orders which granted Kanu bail, calling it “an assault on justice”.

He also expressed support for the planned protest of Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, asking for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law,” Abubakar writes on X

“Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice. I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by Yele Sowore for his immediate release or due prosecution.

“We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal.”

Sowore had earlier announced on Wednesday that a protest march to the presidential villa on Kanu’s continued detention will be held on October 20.