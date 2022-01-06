Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club announced this on their website on Thursday.

This development means that Guardiola, who tested positive along with assistant Juanma Lillo, will not be available for Friday’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town.

The statement read: “Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.

“Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.”