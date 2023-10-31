Gubernatorial Poll: Imo Government Books Owerri Hotels

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the state government has asked to let all hotel rooms in Owerri, the state capital.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Jerry Egemba, in a memo addressed to all Chief Executive Officers of all the hotels in the Owerri metropolis, disclosed that the state government would pay for all the rooms in the hotels beginning from November 4 to November 11.

The memo with the title, “Request for reservation of all your hotel rooms from November 4 to November 11, 2023,” dated November 25 requested that all the CEOs of the hotels forward the details of their hotels and accommodation bills on or before Thursday, October 26 for payment by the state government.

The memo read: “I wish to refer to the above subject and inform you that the Ministry of Tourism intends to rent and occupy all the rooms in your hotel no matter the size and classification from Saturday, November 4 to Saturday, November 11, 2023, at your usual cost per room for full occupation.

“I therefore request you to submit to my office before 12 noon, tomorrow Thursday, October 26, 2023, details of your accommodation bills for all the rooms covering the period for settlement.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



