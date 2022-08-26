Gunmen Attack Imo Community, Raze Shops, Houses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Several shops and houses were set ablaze on Thursday when gunmen invaded Izombe, a community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the community at about 4:30 p.m.

The attack lasted for over two hours.

A resident of the area, Chijioke Kelechi, told this newspaper that the gunmen wore security uniforms.

He said the gunmen arrived the community in about eight vehicles causing residents to flee.

“Suddenly they started shooting sporadically and all of us ran for our dear lives,” he said.

“They set houses and shops ablaze, about 10 or even more.”

He said the gunmen appeared to be targeting specific houses and that they were also looting some shops.

“We have all run away. We are scared they might come back and kill us,” Mr Kelechi added.

He could not confirm if any resident was killed in the attack.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, promised to respond to enquiries about the attack.