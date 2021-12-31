Gunmen Attack Medical Facility In Anambra, Kill Police Man, Injure Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed men have reportedly killed a policeman on duty at Uli community in Ihiala Council Area of Anambra State, South- East Nigeria.

They equally kidnapped another and injured several others during an attack yesterday at Eziama Health Centre in the community.

The hoodlums struck during a medical outreach programme organised by Uli Global Ambassadors for Development Initiative (ULIGADI).

A Source who witnessed the incident, who craved anonymity for fear of the unknown, told newsmen that the armed men, invaded the venue, shooting sporadically into the air, leaving the patients and the others scampering to safety.

He said: “I don’t have much to say at the moment but I will discuss with the chairman to advise the house.

“One officer died after the unfortunate incident, the second officer is at the hospital receiving medical attention.

“I have spoken to him, I have my people with him, and we are looking for the third officer who has since left Eziama.

“The recovery team is underway to rescue him from the community,” said one of the eyewitnesses who asked not to be named.

Efforts by African Examiner to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, was unsuccessful, as his mobile phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.