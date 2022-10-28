Gunmen kidnap Ex-SSG, Others in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The current alarming insecurity situation in Enugu State on Thursday worsened as a former Secretary to the State Government SSG, Dr. Dan Shere and a number of people yet to be ascertained were kidnapped by Gunmen.

It was gathered that he was among several other commuters abducted along the Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road, where several people including students were kidnapped last Sunday.

The Ex- Enugu Scribe and close associate of former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, hails from Nsukka Council area of the state.

It was learnt that the medical Doctor turned politician was travelling to Nsukka for a meeting when the gunmen attacked him alongside other travelers.

The heavily armed men numbering about eight according to Sources, were about eight shot severally before whisking the victims away to unknown destination.

“They shot severally at our vehicle; one of us was hit by the bullets. But our driver managed to move on.

“We succeeded in taking the victim to the hospital,” one of the survivors of the attack narrated in a video while thanking God for saving him and four others from the same community.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have increased their ransom demand on those they earlier Kidnapped on Sunday.

“They earlier demanded the sum of N2m on one of the victims but they have now increased it to N30m. They search the phones of the victims to know their status,” a source disclosed.

Returning students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who were abducted on Sunday are also yet to be freed.

As at the time of filing this report the State police Command was yet to make any statement regarding the ugly development.