Gunmen Storm Baptist Church, Kidnap Wife Of Imo Wild Life Park GM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Polytechnic town , Nekede, Owerri West Council area of Imo State were thrown into fear and tension, as heavily armed men invaded First Baptist Church Cathedral road Owerri, kidnapped wife of the General Manager of Imo State Zoological Garden and Wild Life Park, Nekede, Mrs. Elizabeth Abioye.

It was gathered that the Woman had gone for evening Church service when hoodlums operating in a Siena bus abducted her to an unknown destination.

Sources in the Church who craved anonymity said the gunmen came with an ash-colour Sienna vehicle, forced the woman into the vehicle and zoomed off.

According to the Source, the development caused apprehension in the church, as worshippers ran to different locations for safety.

As at the time of filing this report the Imo State police public Relations officer, PPRO Mike Abattam could not be reached, as his mobile telephone number could not go through.