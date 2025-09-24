GWR Rejects Nigerian Woman’s Attempt To Sleep With 100 Men

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Guinness World Records, GWR, has closed its doors to the plans of Nigerian controversial adult entertainment star, Mandy Kiss, who wanted to set a record of having sex with 100 men at a time.

Mandy Kiss had earlier in an Instagram post announced her plan to have sex with 100 men.

The event is fixed for October 30, 2025, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

This development generated controversy on social media as many netizens questioned her values.

Guinness World Record reacting to the trending news under a promotional flyer shared by @Naija_PR on X, distanced itself from the attempt.

The organisation disclosed that it doesn’t monitor such records. “This is not a record we monitor,” GWR stated under the post.