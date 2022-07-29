Hanifa Abubakar: Court Sentences Killer Teacher To Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State High Court has sentenced Abdulmalik Tanko, a teacher who murdered his pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, last December to death

Mr Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids College, was sentenced to death by hanging.

Mr Tanko, alongside his accomplice, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Musa, were arraigned before the Kano State High court on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement, and culpable homicide contrary to sections 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

Mr Tanko kidnapped and killed Hanifa, a five-year-old pupil on 4 December 2021, while she was returning from Islamiyya school and subsequently buried her in a shallow grave.

The judge, Usman Nababa, sentenced, Mr Tanko,38, and Hashimu Isyaku, 38 to death by hanging for the kidnapping, and killing of Hanifa Abubakar.

The convicts were sentenced to five years each for conspiracy.

One other suspect, Fatima Musa, was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for conspiracy and another one year for an attempt to commit a felony.

To prove its case, the prosecution team led by Kano State Attorney-General, Musa Lawan, called eight witnesses and tendered fourteen exhibits.

Mr Tanko had confessed to kidnapping and killing the victim with N100 rat poison before burying her in a shallow grave in one of his schools but later withdrew his confessional statement.