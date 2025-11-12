He Did Well, Defence Minister Defends Officer Who Faced Off with Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has applauded Lieutenant Yerima, the naval officer who stood up to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, concerning the disputed access to a parcel of land in Abuja.

In a viral video on Tuesday, the officer and the FCT minister were seen in a heated exchange that led to verbal attacks.

The development has since sparked reactions across the country.

Addressing journalists at a ministerial press briefing on the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Celebration held on Wednesday at the National Defence College, Abuja, the minister stated that the Federal Government will defend and protect every member of the Armed Forces performing their lawful duties.

“We will always protect our officer. He has done well. We won’t allow anything to happen to him,” TVC News quoted the minister as saying.

He also disclosed that the incident is presently being investigated, and the federal government will not let anything happen to Officer Yerima.

“At the Ministry, and indeed within the Armed Forces, we will always protect our officers on lawful duty.

“We are looking into this issue, and I assure you that any officer performing his duty legitimately will be fully protected,” he added.