Horror As Lagos Father Smashes Baby’s Head, Burns House, Blames Evil Spirits

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A father, Benedict Anieze, has smashed the skull of his one-month-old baby at their residence in the Pipeline area of Idimu, Lagos State.

African Examiner gathered that Benedict was at home with his family on Sunday, April 3, when he suddenly picked up his baby girl and forcefully smashed her head on the ground.

The victim’s skull was said to have broken, as she died on the spot.

However, in a bid to conceal the crime, Benedict reportedly set the apartment ablaze and took to his heels.

A source, while condemning Benedict’s action, said his wife was a minor.

The source said, “The mother of the baby was jittery because of what happened; she was at home with her husband when he suddenly carried the baby and smashed her on the ground.

“He even set the house on fire after what he did. He wanted to conceal the crime but the neighbours, who saw the fire, quickly intervened and put it out. The mother of the baby is just 17-year-old.”

Angered by the incident, the neighbours were said to have urged the distraught mother to report the incident to the nearest police station.

While some of them accompanied her to the station, others formed a search party to look for the suspect.

Bloodstain was seen at the site of the baby’s broken skull.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He stated that the police alongside neighbours tracked down the suspect to a location in the area, where he was arrested.

The PPRO noted that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

Hundeyin said, “There was no argument between him and his wife. He said he was possessed by evil spirits when he smashed the baby on the ground. He also set the house ablaze and ran away.

“The wife cried out and after putting out the fire, they brought her to the station. The police alongside neighbours tracked him down to the place where he was arrested.

“The corpse has been deposited at the Yaba General Hospital’s morgue.”

Punch