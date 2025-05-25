How I Was Sold For Prostitution In Mali —Actress Missing Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adeola Omotoso, the missing daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, says that she was sold into prostitution in Mali.

The 41-year-old disclosed this few days after the rescue operation by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM.

The African Examiner recalls that Jumoke George had announced that her daughter was missing after four years of her disappearance.

Speaking in an interview with actress Biola Bayo on Talk to B podcast, Adeola stated that she was trafficked to Mali for prostitution.

Speaking about her situation, she said that she was trafficked to Mali for N250,000 under the pretense of seeking greener pastures by someone who had wanted to help her.

“I met someone that introduced traveling to Mali to me. She deceived me with a pharmacy in Mali.

“I agreed without informing anyone. We travelled by road through Cotonou, Togo, Ghana and other countries for four days.

“I called the contact I was given when I got to Bamako in Mali. It was when I got to her house that she told me that she has bought me for N250,000 from my sister, and I will work to pay her 1.5 million CFA. She said I was there for prostitution,” she narrated.

Adeola further disclosed that she managed to escape from the brothel after she secured a job with a food vendor.