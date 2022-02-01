How Nnamdi Kanu Took Advantage Of Igbos’ Naivety, Anger – Okorocha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Rochas Okorocha has tagged Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, as an intelligent smart man who took advantage of the Igbo’s unhappiness and naivety.

The former Imo governor disclosed this while speaking with Arise TV as he commented on IPOB’s secessionist agitation in the Southeast.

According to him, most Southeast youths are not secessionists but angry Nigerians railing against the system which made them easy targets for IPOB’s agenda.

“The issue of IPOB is very controversial and they are the agitations of some young men seeking for relevance who even disrespected me during my tenure as a governor; I don’t see them as secessionists.

“They had been told that the rest of the country hates them. Nnamdi Kanu is a smart man who got these people to think as he wanted,” he said.