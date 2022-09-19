Hunter Arrests Suspected Ritualist With Human Skull In Osun, Hands Him Over To Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Osun have taken custody of a 28-year-old man, Ismail Adewuyi, found with a freshly-cut woman’s head and intestines in Ede area of the state.

Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated in Osogbo that the suspected ritualist was arrested on Saturday by one Isa Usman, a member of the Nigerian Hunters Association who took him to the police.

She added that Adewuyi was arrested by the hunter around a cemetery.

Opalola stated also that police have started interrogating the suspect.