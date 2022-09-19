W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Hunter Arrests Suspected Ritualist With Human Skull In Osun, Hands Him Over To Police

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, September 19th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Osun have taken custody of a 28-year-old man, Ismail Adewuyi, found with a freshly-cut woman’s head and intestines in Ede area of the state.

Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated in Osogbo that the suspected ritualist was arrested on Saturday by one Isa Usman, a member of the Nigerian Hunters Association who took him to the police.

She added that Adewuyi was arrested by the hunter around a cemetery.



Opalola stated also that police have started interrogating the suspect.

