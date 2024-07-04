I Did Not Discuss Nnamdi Kanu’s Release With Southeast Governors –Obasanjo Clarifies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that the issue of releasing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was never part of the discussion he had with the South East governors in Enugu, Enugu State, on Tuesday.

Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that although he and a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, met with the governors to talk about regional development issues, the purported planned release of Kanu by the Federal Government was not part of the discussion.

The statement read, “The regional development issues discussed include that of security and infrastructure. Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence”.

The African Examiner had earlier reported that the South-East Governors Forum had resolved to meet President Bola Tinubu and plead for the release of the detained IPOB leader.