I Have Not Borrowed A Dime To Transform Zamfara, Says Gov Lawal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has declared that his administration has not taken a single loan to fund the ongoing transformation efforts across the state.

The governor made the revelation during a media parley held in Gusau, the state capital, on Wednesday, where he provided an extensive overview of his government’s achievements since assuming office nearly two years ago.

Governor Lawal highlighted major strides made across key sectors, including security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

He stressed that the success recorded so far was a result of careful planning, effective leadership, and prudent management of resources.

The governor noted a significant improvement in the security situation of the state, compared to what he inherited in 2023.

According to him, enhanced collaboration with security agencies has played a critical role in reducing the spate of banditry and other criminal activities in Zamfara.

On infrastructure, Governor Lawal cited ongoing and completed projects under the “Urban Renewal Project,” which include the construction and rehabilitation of roads, schools, and healthcare facilities across all fourteen local government areas.

Governor Lawal also expressed his administration’s readiness to develop the mining sector, describing it as a key area of potential growth now that the security situation in the state has stabilized.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-centered governance, Governor Lawal insisted that all achievements recorded so far were accomplished without borrowing a dime.

He assured the citizens of Zamfara that more developmental projects are on the way, as his government remains focused on delivering sustainable progress and improving the standard of living across the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Lawal believes the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) goes far beyond its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and is largely rooted in ego battles among party members.

“Everybody has their own issue; it’s not just about Atiku Abubakar; it’s beyond him,” he said.

“It’s an internal problem within the PDP, and we are making a conscious effort. I think it’s about people’s egos — everybody, no exception.”

When asked if he included himself among those contributing to the ego-driven conflict, Lawal responded, “Yes.”