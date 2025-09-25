I Hold No Grudges Against Anyone —Goodluck Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan says that he forgives and moved beyond past grievances as he does not hold grudges.

Jonathan stated this on Wednesday in a requiem mass in Abuja in honour of the late Chief Audu Ogbeh, as he described the late Agricultural minister as a model of humility and reconciliation.

“Chief Ogbeh was a man who did not seek revenge. He believed the past should be left behind and that we must keep moving forward,” Jonathan said. “In that sense, he was just like me. If you hurt me today, I will forgive you. I don’t carry grudges against people. I believe the past is past—and I move on.”

Jonathan reminisced on his personal relationship with Chief Ogbeh, stating that their friendship started when he served as Deputy Governor while Ogbeh was National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to him, Ogbeh treated him with respect and warmth, irrespective of the low profile often associated with the office of deputy governor.

“I didn’t know Chief Ogbeh until I became a deputy governor when he was serving as National Chairman of the PDP. At that time, deputy governors were often seen as spare tyres, but he treated me as a close friend. Whenever I visited Abuja, I would go to see him, and we always had good conversations. He was such a kind and generous person,” Jonathan said.

He also pointed out that their cordial relationship continued even after he became the president. “Whenever he wanted to see me, he would come, and sometimes we would spend up to an hour discussing national issues,” he noted.

Jonathan tasked Nigerian politicians to embrace the values Ogbeh was known for, particularly humility, forgiveness, and the ability to connect with people across diverse political and social divides.

“Chief Ogbeh’s life reminds us that leadership is not just about power but about service, reconciliation, and building bridges. As we remember him, I urge all political actors to emulate his example,” he said.

The requiem mass, attended by family, friends, and well-wishers, offered a platform for reflecting on Ogbeh’s legacy as a politician, elder statesman, and advocate for national unity.