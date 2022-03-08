I’ M Still The Gov. Of Ebonyi – Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has opened up concerning the court judgment declaring his seat and that of his deputy vacant after they decamped from the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development, Umahi, in a press conference in Abakaliki on Tuesday stated that he is still the governor of Ebonyi State and he is not surprised with the judgment of Justice Inyang Ekwo adding that “Ekwo was charged and needed to discharge”.

He stated that Justice Ekwo has a mission to embarrass the All Progressives Congress and the Federal Government, saying, “I feel sorry for the Nigerian judiciary”.

Umahi stated that he will appeal the judgment by the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Ekwo.

Umahi said, “I am still the Governor of Ebonyi State and there is no tension at all. In the first place, there is no constitutional provision for any hatchet man to remove a governor.

There are three ways whereby a governor can vacate his office: it is either by death, resignation, and impeachment. There is no other constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the Constitution upside down.

“I have listened to the judgment of Inyang Ekwo and it’s very obvious that he was on a mission. He was making all effort to upturn the rulings of the Appeal and Supreme Courts, on issues like this.

“We have heard the rumors before now that he was determined to give judgment against all known laws and the Constitution, first to embarrass the APC, and to equally embarrass the Federal Government.

“For me, I do not feel worried; but, I feel so bad for the judicial in Nigeria. The executives may have problems; the legislature may have problems, but the moment justice could be purchased, then we are in trouble in Nigeria.

“It’s obvious that the ruling this afternoon is clear evidence that this country is in trouble. And let me tell you, this same judge, has over ten cases against the Ebonyi State Government with him. And you can imagine what he is going to rule.

“We have petitioned him to NJC and we will follow it up to the end to ensure that this man (Ekwo) is brought to justice. I want you to disregard the judgment because it’s null and void.”