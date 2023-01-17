I Never Ordered Removal Of Peter Obi’s Campaign Billboard In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has refuted claims that he ordered the removal of Peter Obi’s campaign billboard.

The African Examiner writes that the Labour Party had alleged that the state government took down the campaign billboard of its standard bearer located at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University temporary site flyover.

Reacting, in a statement issued to the press and signed by Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary, on Monday, 16, 2023, Soludo stated that all political parties and candidates were told to obtain permits for their campaign adverts but Obi and his party did not obtain the permit.

According to Soludo, the Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency is the lawful authority that regulates billboards and also applies sanctions.

The statement reads: “For the purposes of clarification and to prevent further deliberate sponsored write-ups to mislead the general public, we, therefore, wish to state as follows:

“In August 2022 Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency, ANSAA sent out letters to all the political parties in Anambra State to obtain political campaign permits as provided by law which would enable them enjoy campaigns around the state and access to rent available government outdoor media assets and public spaces.

“Also in October 2022, the Agency again sent out another letter to the candidates reminding them of the need to obtain the permit. Before commencing enforcement in November 2022, ANSAA ran a one-week sensitisation paid adverts in the media for further general reminder to all political parties and their candidates. Many of the political parties and candidates responded including the APGA candidates.

“Sadly, no payment was made by the Labour party candidates both at the National and State House of Assembly levels. Several phone calls and entreaties were made to them through their media managers by ANSAA. These appeals and entreaties were brazenly ignored. They have had several campaigns in the state without permits and have their campaign materials everywhere without permits.

“It is only fair that all politicians and political parties should be treated equally. The Labour Party cannot choose to be lawless in a society governed by laws and regulations, whereas other parties and candidates comply with directives of the signage agency, except Labour Party, which believes it is ENTITLED to a different set of rules. Is lawlessness and operating with different rules for LP and another for others what Labour Party stand for?

“Governor Soludo and Anambra state under him have been commended as the most tolerant state during this campaign period. Soludo has even allowed Peter Obi to use government facilities for his campaign without paying any fees.

“In Anambra, law and order is our first agenda. If Peter Obi and Labour Party cannot play by the rules during campaign, we wonder how they can govern lawfully.

“Governor Soludo has nothing to do with the billboards. The Signage Agency is the lawful authority to regulate billboards and also apply sanctions.”