I Received Death Threat For Criticising Tinubu –Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has stated that his life is under threat because of his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Obi stated this after Felix Morka, national spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that “Peter Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets”.

In an interview with Arise Television, Morka tagged Obi as an “irrational being” and berated him for his public commentary.

The APC spokesperson labelled Obi’s claims as “ridiculous” and “deceptive,” criticising his 8-year tenure as Anambra governor for lacking legacy.

He also stated that the former Anambra governor needs to ascertain why he lost the 2023 presidential election and stop being dishonest.

Reacting to Morka’s comments on his X page on Monday, Obi asked Nigerians if he has “crossed the line” after he got threats against his life, family, and associates after his New Year’s message.

“Have I really crossed the line?” Obi asked.

“I ask the question because my New Year message has now led to threats against my life, my family, and those around me.

“While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr. Felix Morka has gone further to accuse me of “crossing the line” and has warned that I will face the consequences.

“I find it necessary to share this message again and urge everyone who has not seen it to watch. If I have truly crossed the line, I invite anyone to point it out, as I remain committed to upholding decorum.

“However, I will not be silenced in my resolve to speak truthfully, especially as our nation continues to drift toward undemocratic practices.

“We are increasingly transforming into an authoritarian and repressive regime, where freedom of expression is being systematically suppressed.

“May God help us create a better and freer society for the sake of our children.”