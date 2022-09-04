I Was Not Part Of ‘Obidients’ Rally In Ibadan – Gov. Makinde

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has refuted claims that he was present at the rally organised in Ibadan by supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

It could be recalled that supporters of Peter Obi, fondly called Obidients, thronged the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for a ‘1 million-man match’ to create awareness and rally support for their candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

However, after the rally, rumours emerged that Makinde, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, was seen among the crowd matching for Obi.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, issued a statement to refute the claims.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication, which indicated that Governor Makinde was spotted among the Obidients during a rally in Ibadan, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

“To say the least, the publication is a falsehood, packaged to deceive the unsuspecting.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Makinde was nowhere near Ibadan when the said rally held. A Yoruba adage says one person cannot stand in twos. How is it possible for the governor who was observing the last days of his leave outside the country to be spotted among the so-called Obidients in Ibadan?

“While we will not begrudge the Obidients’ desire to propagate their candidate, we will not oblige anyone the luxury of dragging the reputation of the Governor of Oyo State on accounts of false claims.”