Igbo Etiti LGA Drums Support For Gov. Mbah’s Re-election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state, Dr. Eric Odo, has reiterated commitment of the council area to ensure the re-election of Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah.

The Council boss said Igbo-Etiti would collaborate with other local government areas in the Enugu North senatorial zone to mobilise support for the governor, describing the task as a collective responsibility to sustain the pace of development in the state.

He made the declaration on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Enugu North Senatorial Zonal, Local Government and Ward Executives of the Enugu Unity Forum, held at the Adada House, Nsukka.

According to him, Gov. Mbah has earned the right to a second term based on his phenomenal, inclusive and people-oriented leadership, particularly in Nsukka zone.

Hr said “Gov. Mbah has demonstrated uncommon leadership capacity and commitment to balanced development across the state.

“In Enugu North, we have seen deliberate policies and interventions that have restored our confidence in governance. Such a leader deserves continuity,” Odo said.

He further highlighted the appointment of Prof. Uchenna Ortuanya, an indigene of the zone, as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), describing it as a historic milestone after 65 years.

“For the first time in the history of UNN, an indigene of Enugu North was appointed Vice-Chancellor under Governor Mbah’s administration.

“This singular act shows his fairness and belief in equity. The people of this zone must reciprocate this gesture with overwhelming support in 2027,” he added.

Odo noted that Igbo-Etiti, widely known as the manpower base of Enugu State, would take the lead in mobilising grassroots support for the governor’s re-election.

He charged members of the Unity Forum to remain focused and disciplined, assuring them of the council’s full backing to ensure the success of their assignment.

On his part, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Mr.Jude Asogwa, said the Enugu North Senatorial Zone has enjoyed unprecedented recognition and development under Gov. Mbah’s administration.

“Enugu North has been given a pride of place in this administration.

“From infrastructure to institutional inclusion, we have not had it this good. The governor has proven that every zone matters, and we must stand by him,” Asogwa stated.

He urged eligible voters across the zone to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 elections to enable them participate actively in the democratic process.

“The task before us is clear. Our people must get their PVCs and be ready to vote massively. Democracy rewards participation, and we must be counted,” he said.

Asogwa also disclosed that the six local government chairmen in the senatorial zone would provide the necessary logistics and support to enable the Unity Forum deliver effectively on its mandate.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator of the Unity Forum, Asso. Prof. Ikpe Ibenekwu, pledged to provide purposeful leadership for the group, assuring that the executives would work cohesively to achieve their objectives.

“We understand the responsibility entrusted to us, and we are committed to coordinating the activities of the Forum with diligence and unity to ensure we deliver on our mandate,”.