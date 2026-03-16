Igbo Groups, Stakeholders Urge ADC To Zone Presidential Ticket To South East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2027 general election, three prominent Igbo groups and concerned stakeholders of African Democratic congress ADC have appealed to all the political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East geo political zone in the spirit of justice, equity and fairplay.

They asked incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to shelve his ambition of seeking reelection, and allow the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

The group argued that since the inception of the ongoing democratic rule in Nigeria in 1999, it’s only the south East zone has not occupied the nation’s seat of power in Abuja.

According to them, “in what would be a repeat of the zoning arrangement in 1998 when all the then 3 political parties zoned their presidential ticket to the South West.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu on Monday, in what they tagged: special joint press conference, the three organizations, South East enlightenment group, Igbo leadership development foundation and concerned stakeholders of ADC, said “we deem it necessary to once again reiterate our stand for the emergence of a Nigerian President of South East extraction.

“Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released its revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections signalling commencement of political activities by political party ahead of the general elections.

They pointed out that going by the current political situation in some of the opposition political parties,

“It appears as an odd for a South East son to emerge in the leading political parties.

“In the APC, the presidential tickets is locked in for the incumbent President; in ADC, the party seems to have thrown the ticket open with leading contenders like Atiku Abubakar and Chibuike Amechi set to contest the primaries.

“The People’s Democratic Party and the Labour Party are both enmeshed in intractable crises and stalemate, making the platforms undesirable for any serious contender. This reveals a frightening prospect for the South East.

“The South East appears to be steadily sidelined in the scheme of power play in Nigeria with majority of South Easterners feeling alienated.

The group pointed out that “Under the present 4th Republic, South West have taken the turn of the Southern bloc thrice, South South once, and South East nil.

” South East has suffered the highest injustice as far as equity and fairness in rotation of presidential power is concerned. Against the foregoing background, we are here today to declare the common position of the South East with regards to Nigerian presidency.

The groups position paper which was read to newsmen by Dr. Godwin Udibe, National President

South East Enlightenment Group posited that “the common goal, therefore, is to galvanise the South East and other partners across the various regions of the country to support the South East to produce the President of Nigeria in 2027.

“Consequently, we are appealing to all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East in what would be a repeat of the zoning arrangement in 1998 when all the then 3 political parties zoned their presidential ticket to the South West.

“We are not unmindful of the poaching game by the ruling All Progressives Congress, which as of today has 31 Governors in its fold.

They added: “We note that the defections do not translate into improved wellbeing of South East citizens; neither can defection guarantee Electoral success for the defectors.

“These political developments have further strengthened our resolve to push the South East collective interest.

“We therefore express our desire for the South East to have the exclusivity to produce the President of Nigeria in 2027, and reiterate our request on political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East.

” Furthermore, the South East will identify with political parties that field their presidential candidate from the South East. For the South East Governors working against South East presidency project, we will mobilize the South East to vote them out.

“For equity sake, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to run for second term in office in 2027 but to support a South Easterner to clinch the presidency for a single term to complete 8 years presidency in the South after which the presidency should return to the North.