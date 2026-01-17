Igbo Voting Population Won’t Be Taken For Granted Again –Chekwas Okorie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Convener and National Chairman of Igbo Agenda Dialogue (IAD), Chief Chekwas Okorie has declared that never again will the votes of the vast Igbo voting population in Nigeria be taken for granted and without conditionalities.

Okorie, a founding national chairman of the opposition All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and former presidential Candidate stated this yesterday while addressing a press conference in Enugu.

He averred that they have resolved to reset Igbo political engagement in Nigeria by establishing the Igbo Agenda Dialogue.

The Convener of IDA stated that with a voting force of about 35 million voters, their place of pride, relevance, and respect will be restored without firing a shot.

He noted that the group was inaugurated on the 27th of August, 2025, adding that it is non_partisan political and pro-democracy organization if the Igbo people in Nigeria and diaspora.

According to him, “We have further resolved that never again will the votes of the vast Igbo voting population in Nigeria be taken for granted and without conditionalities.

“We resolved to reset the Igbo political engagement in Nigeria by establishing the IGBO AGENDA DIALOGUE, which was inaugurated on the 27th of August 2025.

He further explained that the IAD is a non-partisan socio-political and prodemocracy organization of the Igbo people in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

Its motto is One for All, All FOR ONE ( Madu nwe oha, Oha nwe madu), stressing that the IAD is designed to be the Igbo political grid structured in the form of Nigeria’s electricity grid.

“Cognizant of the fact that Igbo people have a massive network of associations, unions, professional groups, etc, in Nigeria and in the diaspora;

“And knowing that it is on record that there are Igbo communities in all the 196 countries on the world map, we have undertaken to connect and link up all known Igbo groups, associations, unions etc to the IAD grid for effective communication, feedback and action within the shortest possible time as the case may be.

“We are happy to report that we are greatly inspired and encouraged by the outpouring of excitement and enthusiastic responses from across the world already.” He stated.

Okorie further hinted that IAD has commenced plans to host the first ever Igbo Political Summit to be held in Enugu in April 2026, adding that it will be the first of its kind in 56 years after the war.

He also disclosed that IAD will unveil the first ever Igbo Political Charter at the Summit in Enugu in April 2026, stating that the Charter will be the first political charter by the Igbo since the famous AHIARA DECLARATION.

The Igbo leader, emphasided that IAD shall mount a robust campaign to persuade every Igbo person with the voters card to actively participate in all democratic processes wherever they reside in Nigeria.

” IAD shall mount a robust and sustained political education of our people to appreciate and accept that we can restore our relevance and respect in the country’s democratic space without begging anybody to do for us what God has already given us the power to do for ourselves.

He added that ” IAD will lead the effort for us to redraw the political map of Nigeria in spite of the man-made balkanization of our geopolitical space through obnoxious boundary adjustment program, state and local government creation by post war Nigerian governments.

“Let us resolve that at the end of the exercise, the Southeast geopolitical zone should return an impressive figure of at least 20 million registered voters before the 2027 general election.

Okorie said, “Similarly, since it is a known fact that the Igbo people who leave outside Igboland are more in number by a reasonable margin, let us also resolve that an aggregate number of those who will register and participate in the 2027 general election in the rest of the states of Nigeria will not be less than 15 million voters”